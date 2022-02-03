Queensbury man charged in sexual abuse of multiple children

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been charged in connection with sexual abuse of multiple children, according to police.

Tyler Richards, 34, is charged with two counts of sexual conduct against a child, a felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said it has been conducting an investigation since last February regarding reports of sexual abuse involving Richards and multiple children.

Police said Richards was acquainted with the children.

Through the investigation, it was also determined that the incidents had occurred over the period of several years, according to police.

The investigation was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

Richards was arraigned in Warren County Court on Tuesday and was held at the Warren County Jail without bail. Police said Richards is scheduled to appear in Warren County Court again on Wednesday.

