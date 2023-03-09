QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on March 3 in connection with a domestic incident from June of last year.

Charlie R. Dingman, 26, is accused of getting into a verbal altercation and pushing a person at a residence on June 14. He also broke several items in the home, police said.

Dingman left before police arrived. Further investigation discovered he was previously convicted of a specified offense in the last five years. A search of known residences and areas Dingman's known associates reside failed to locate him, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office took Dingman into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Dingman was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and fourth-degree criminal mischief as well as violation of second-degree harassment.

He was turned over to state police for processing and then transported to the Warren County Jail without bail.