Queensbury man charged in connection with domestic incident, stolen vehicle

QUEENSBURY — A 27-year-old Queensbury man was arrested on a felony charge in connection with an April 1 domestic dispute that involved a stolen vehicle, police said Friday.

Jeffrey Pitman struck and choked a female victim with whom he was acquainted, police said, after the female confronted Pitman regarding the larceny of a 2016 Kia Sedona minivan.

The minivan belonged to a relative at the address on Centennial Drive where Pitman and the female victim were residing, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He ran from the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and a police dog aided officers in a search, police said.

Pitman was tracked through the woods to a residence on Geneva Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The minivan was later recovered. Officers determined Pitman had been in possession of the vehicle after having gotten it stuck off the Warren County Bikeway parking lot on Country Club Road.

Pitman was charged with a felony of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor of criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation, and a violation of second-degree harassment.