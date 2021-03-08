 Skip to main content
Queensbury man charged in car vandalism
SARATOGA — A Queensbury man was arrested on Sunday after police said he vandalized a car.

Eddy L. Duncan, 40, is accused of intentionally causing over $250 in damage to the victim’s car in the early morning hours of March 1.

The car was parked at a residence in the town of Saratoga.

Police said they believe Duncan used a long pipe-like object to damage the car.

Duncan was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned virtually in Stillwater Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Saratoga Town Court on April 6 at 6 p.m.

