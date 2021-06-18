Queensbury man charged after high-speed chase ends in crash

A Queensbury man is under arrest on felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor child endangerment charges after he led police on a chase from Fort Edward that ended in a crash in Queensbury.
The incident began at 6:50 p.m. in Fort Edward on East Street.
Fort Edward Police Officer Edward Ackley attempted to stop a vehicle that committed a traffic offense. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Toby J. Mechanick, of Howard Street, fled east on East Street and was driving erratically, police said.
Ackley activated his lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle through several side streets.
Ackley also observed that there were three young females in the vehicle, police said.
He saw them waving their arms and acting in a manner that indicated they were possibly in distress, according to a news release from the Fort Edward Police Department.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Fort Edward. The chase continued on Upper Broadway north into Kingsbury.
Police also received 911 calls about the incident.
One of the girl’s parents contacted police and said there was possibly some type of kidnapping involved and the vehicle may have been stolen, police said.
The pursuit continued through Ford Edward and Kingsbury and into Warren County. Warren County sheriff’s deputies followed the vehicle at a close distance. State police assisted.
Mechanick ultimately drove into a stone sign at the intersection of Luzerne Road and Burnt Hills Drive in Queensbury. He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police said.
The sign for Burnt Ridge housing development could be seen on the grass at the scene on Friday morning, along with a broken sign post and a Honda fender.
Police set up a perimeter. A nearby resident, who declined to give his name to a reporter on Friday morning, said he did not see the crash but saw the police activity. He said there was a state police helicopter in the air and it appeared that police found the suspect on foot pretty quickly.
Mechanick was arrested by a Warren County officer.
There were no injuries. The entire incident is under investigation, police said.
Mechanick was charged by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with felony second-degree reckless endangerment as well as misdemeanor charges including three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawfully fleeing police and multiple and vehicle traffic offenses.
He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released.