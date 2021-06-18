Queensbury man charged after high-speed chase ends in crash

The pursuit continued through Ford Edward and Kingsbury and into Warren County. Warren County sheriff’s deputies followed the vehicle at a close distance. State police assisted.

Mechanick ultimately drove into a stone sign at the intersection of Luzerne Road and Burnt Hills Drive in Queensbury. He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police said.

The sign for Burnt Ridge housing development could be seen on the grass at the scene on Friday morning, along with a broken sign post and a Honda fender.

Police set up a perimeter. A nearby resident, who declined to give his name to a reporter on Friday morning, said he did not see the crash but saw the police activity. He said there was a state police helicopter in the air and it appeared that police found the suspect on foot pretty quickly.

Mechanick was arrested by a Warren County officer.

There were no injuries. The entire incident is under investigation, police said.

Mechanick was charged by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with felony second-degree reckless endangerment as well as misdemeanor charges including three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawfully fleeing police and multiple and vehicle traffic offenses.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

