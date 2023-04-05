GLENS FALLS — State police arrested a Queensbury man on Saturday for allegedly striking a person during a domestic incident.

Police said Tony A. Deloatch, 31, was in a vehicle in Glens Falls at around 6:30 a.m. when he caused the victim a visible physical injury during a dispute.

Deloatch was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor third-degree assault. He has a previous conviction for family offense within the last five years, according to police.

Deloatch was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and released on his own recognizance.