Queensbury man charged after domestic incident

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing charges after a domestic incident.

State police responded to a home in Queensbury on Aug. 20 for a report of a physical altercation. An investigation determined that Duane C. Gale, 38, got into a verbal argument and pushed the victim, police said. This occurred while the victim had an order of protection against Gail.

Gale was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree harassment.

