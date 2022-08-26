Queensbury man charged after domestic incident

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing charges after a domestic incident.
State police responded to a home in Queensbury on Aug. 20 for a report of a physical altercation. An investigation determined that Duane C. Gale, 38, got into a verbal argument and pushed the victim, police said. This occurred while the victim had an order of protection against Gail.
Gale was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree harassment.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today