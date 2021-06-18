Queensbury man charged after car chase ends in crash

A Queensbury man is under arrest on felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor child endangerment charges after he led police on a chase from Fort Edward that ended in a crash in Queensbury.

The chase began at 6:50 p.m. on East Street in Fort Edward.

Fort Edward Police Officer Edward Ackley tried to stop a car that committed a traffic offense. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Toby J. Mechanick of Howard Street, fled east on East Street, driving erratically, police said.

Ackley turned on his lights and sirens and pursued the car through several side streets.

Ackley saw that three young girls were in the vehicle with Mechanick, police said.

He saw the girls waving their arms, possibly in distress, according to a news release from the Fort Edward Police Department.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Fort Edward. The chase continued on Upper Broadway north into Kingsbury.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police also received 911 calls about the incident.

One of the girl’s parents contacted police and said some type of kidnapping was involved and the car may have been stolen, police said.