Queensbury man charged after car chase ends in crash

A Queensbury man is under arrest on felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor child endangerment charges after he led police on a chase from Fort Edward that ended in a crash in Queensbury.
The chase began at 6:50 p.m. on East Street in Fort Edward.
Fort Edward Police Officer Edward Ackley tried to stop a car that committed a traffic offense. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Toby J. Mechanick of Howard Street, fled east on East Street, driving erratically, police said.
Ackley turned on his lights and sirens and pursued the car through several side streets.
Ackley saw that three young girls were in the vehicle with Mechanick, police said.
He saw the girls waving their arms, possibly in distress, according to a news release from the Fort Edward Police Department.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Fort Edward. The chase continued on Upper Broadway north into Kingsbury.
Police also received 911 calls about the incident.
One of the girl’s parents contacted police and said some type of kidnapping was involved and the car may have been stolen, police said.
The pursuit continued through Ford Edward and Kingsbury and into Warren County. Warren County sheriff’s deputies followed the vehicle at a close distance. State police assisted.
Mechanick drove into a stone sign at the intersection of Luzerne Road and Burnt Hills Drive in Queensbury. He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police said.
The sign for Burnt Ridge housing development could be seen on the grass at the scene on Friday morning, along with a broken sign post and a Honda fender.
Police set up a perimeter. A nearby resident, who declined to give his name to a reporter on Friday morning, said he did not see the crash but saw the police activity. He said a state police helicopter was in the air, and it appeared officers found the suspect on foot quickly.
Mechanick was arrested by a Warren County officer.
No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation, police said.
Mechanick was charged by Washington County Sheriff’s Office with felony second-degree reckless endangerment as well as misdemeanor charges, including three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawfully fleeing police and multiple vehicle traffic offenses.
He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released.