QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday morning after police said he fled the scene of an accident while driving drunk.

At 11 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart parking lot at 891 state Route 9 in the town of Queensbury for the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

According to police, it was determined that Patrick R. Holcomb, 36, was driving while intoxicated. Holcomb later submitted to a chemical test which yielded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10 of 1%.

Holcomb was charged with the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated and issued several traffic tickets.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at Queensbury Town Court at a later date.