GLENS FALLS — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced the arrest of a Queensbury man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Peter M. Morales, 47, was arrested late Saturday night after a traffic stop when he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Morales was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was arraigned on Sunday at Warren County CAP Court and was later taken to Warren County Jail with no bail.

Police said the arrest took place after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Shippey and Garfield streets in Glens Falls. The arrest was made by Patrol Officer D.T. McPhail.