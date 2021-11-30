Queensbury man arrested on bail jumping, mischief charges

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday for allegedly skipping bail on a criminal mischief charge.

Richard J. Danahy, 46, was picked up on a bench warrant issued by Moreau Town Court. He is accused of failing to appear in court for a May 5, 2020 incident in which police said he got into an altercation with a woman at her home on Ferry Boulevard in Glens Falls.

Danahy allegedly pushed the victim, who he knew, and damaged property inside her home. He then left the residence and climbed on top of a vehicle parked in the driveway. Danahy stomped on the windshield and broke it, police said.

Danahy was charged with a felony count of bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor third-degree criminal mischief and a violation of second-degree harassment.

He is due in Moreau Town Court on Wednesday.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

