Queensbury man arrested in domestic assault

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been arrested in relation to a domestic assault that took place on Monday, according to police.

Police said that Jason R. Bradway, 39, was charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and third-degree sexual abuse, all misdemeanors.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. Monday, state police responded to a residence in the town of Queensbury for a reported domestic dispute. Police said Bradway is accused of holding the victim by the throat, making it difficult to breathe and subjecting the person to unwanted sexual contact.

Bradway is also accused of menacing the victim with a wooden pole, according to police.

He was taken into custody and transported to the state police station in Queensbury, where he was processed. Police said he was released under his own recognizance and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Dec. 20.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.