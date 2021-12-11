 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury man arrested for selling cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been arrested after selling crack cocaine to law enforcement on multiple occasions, according to police.

Police said that Lionel N. Patrick, 44, of Maine Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both of which are felony charges.

During a narcotics investigation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Glens Falls Police Department, police purchased cocaine from Patrick multiple times, according to police.

Patrick was arraigned in Warren County Court and later released on his own recognizance pending prosecution. 

Lionel N. Patrick

Patrick

 Provided photo
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News