Queensbury man arrested for selling cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been arrested after selling crack cocaine to law enforcement on multiple occasions, according to police.

Police said that Lionel N. Patrick, 44, of Maine Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both of which are felony charges.

During a narcotics investigation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Glens Falls Police Department, police purchased cocaine from Patrick multiple times, according to police.

Patrick was arraigned in Warren County Court and later released on his own recognizance pending prosecution.

