Queensbury man arrested for possession of child pornography

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he possessed and promoted images that are consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Zachary Buttling, 24, was charged with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. 

He was arrested following an investigation that originated from a cyber tip that the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received, according to a news release.

State police investigators made the arrest with assistance from the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Buttling was arraigned in Warren Town Centralized Arraignment Court and released under his own recognizance. He is due to return to Queensbury Town Court on March 28.

