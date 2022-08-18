Queensbury man arrested for domestic dispute after standoff with police

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he discharged a firearm inside a residence during a brief standoff.

Kevin P. Conlon, 39, was charged with felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment, police said in a press release on Thursday.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in Queensbury at approximately 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident. No injuries were reported, police said.

Conlon was arraigned in Warren County Court and sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail and a $5,000 bond.

He is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a future date.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is handling the ongoing investigation.