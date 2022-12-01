 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury man arrested for allegedly stabbing acquaintance

Andrew S. Teal

Andrew S. Teal, 24, of Queensbury.

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Queensbury on Monday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew S. Teal, 24, of Queensbury, after an investigation into an assault on Angel Lane at 12:30 p.m.

According to police, Teal got into an altercation with a male acquaintance and stabbed him with a knife. The victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Teal was charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Warren County Jail for lack of $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

