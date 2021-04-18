 Skip to main content
Queensbury man arrested after police chase, crash
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested early Sunday morning after police said he drove drunk and led police on a chase that ended shortly after he crashed his vehicle.

A Warren County Sheriff’s patrol officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Main Street in Queensbury for vehicle and traffic violations. The driver, 27-year-old Jeffrey G. Pitman, failed to comply and led a police on a brief chase, according to a news release.

Pitman crashed his vehicle into the Adirondack Car Wash on South Western Avenue. Pitman then exited the vehicle and fled but was caught after a brief foot chase into the Hannaford parking lot, according to police.

Pitman was charged with felony counts of DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was also charged with misdemeanors of unlawful fleeing a police officer in motor vehicle, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment of property and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. He was placed in lockup to await arraignment.

