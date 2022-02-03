 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury man admits to stealing from construction site

  • 0

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury man has admitted to stealing construction materials and tools from a property in Northumberland last July.

Cedar Lofland, 49, was arrested on July 21 after state police received report of a burglary two days prior at a building under construction. Lofland was identified on video footage.

Lofland pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A French craft brewery is using algae to make blue beer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News