Queensbury man admits to stealing from construction site

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury man has admitted to stealing construction materials and tools from a property in Northumberland last July.
Cedar Lofland, 49, was arrested on July 21 after state police received report of a burglary two days prior at a building under construction. Lofland was identified on video footage.
Lofland pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
