Queensbury man admits to possessing child pornography
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has admitted to possessing child pornography.

James A. Tripi, 21, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on March 17 to felony promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was arrested on June 22 following an investigation by state police.

Investigators were assisted by the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit.

Tripi will be sentenced at a later date.

