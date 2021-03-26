Queensbury man admits to possessing child pornography

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has admitted to possessing child pornography.
James A. Tripi, 21, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on March 17 to felony promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was arrested on June 22 following an investigation by state police.
Investigators were assisted by the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit.
Tripi will be sentenced at a later date.
