Queensbury man admits to having sex with child younger than 13

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has admitted to having sex with a child under the age of 13.

Ricky A. Whiting, 26, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Thursday to a felony count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Whiting was arrested in December. An investigation by state police determined that Whiting had sexual contact with a minor with whom he was acquainted.

Whiting was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child. He pleaded to the reduced count in satisfaction of the case.

Whiting is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Course of sexual conduct against a child is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

