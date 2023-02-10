QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has admitted to discharging a weapon inside his residence after a brief standoff with police.

Kevin P. Conlon, 40, was arrested on Aug. 17 after the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in Queensbury at about 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident. No injuries were reported, police said.

Conlon was charged with felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of the charges.

Conlon will be sentenced at a later date.