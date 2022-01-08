Queensbury man admits to DWI

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury man has admitted to driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

Pedro Cabrera Tavarez, 35, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Friday to felony driving while intoxicated.

Tavarez was pulled over in the southbound lane of the Northway south of Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. on June 13 for a series of traffic infractions.

The trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Tavarez failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% — more than double the 0.08% legal limit for intoxication.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

Tavarez will be sentenced on March 11 at 10:30 a.m.

