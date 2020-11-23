 Skip to main content
Queensbury man admits to drug possession
QUEENSBURY — A Queeensbury man admitted in court to possessing drugs while staying in a local motel.

Matthew S. Dray, 39, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Nov. 12 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dray was one of two people arrested in June 2019, after state police seized quantities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana from a local motel. Investigators were looking into allegations of drug trafficking.

Dray was placed on interim probation for one year and is due back in court on Nov. 10, 2021 for sentencing.

