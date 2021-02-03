Queensbury man admits to driving drunk with child in vehicle

HUDSON FALLS — A Queensbury man has admitted to driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

Adam J. Bannister, 30, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law.

Police stopped Bannister in the village of Hudson Falls in December. The trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage when interviewing Bannister. He failed field sobriety tests.

Bannister was transported to the Granville state police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Bannister also admitted in court to a probation violation. He is expected to receive 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in prison when sentenced on Feb. 26.

