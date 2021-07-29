Queensbury man admits to driving drunk, stealing car

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has admitted to driving drunk and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle.

Jeffrey Pitman, 27, was arrested on April 18 after an incident that began on Main Street in Queensbury. A Warren County sheriff’s patrol officer attempted to stop Pitman for vehicle and traffic violations. Pitman did not pull over and led police on a brief chase.

He crashed his vehicle into the Adirondack Car Wash on South Western Avenue. Pitman then exited the vehicle and fled, but was caught after a brief foot chase into the Hannaford parking lot, according to police.

Pitman was charged with felony counts of DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also charged with misdemeanors of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment of property and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Earlier that month, Pitman was arrested after, according to police, he he struck and choked a female victim with whom he was acquainted on April 1. The victim had confronted him because she said Pitman took a 2016 Kia Sedona minivan from a relative at the address on Centennial Drive where Pitman and the female victim were residing.