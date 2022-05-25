Queensbury man admits to child sexual abuse

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man admitted on Wednesday to sexually abusing a child over the course of at least three years.

Zachary A. Mead pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

The guilty plea had halted jury selection in a trial before Judge Robert Smith that began on Monday and was expected to last about two weeks.

Mead was arrested in May 2020, after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault. Police had brought in Child Protective Services to assist in the investigation.

The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for an evaluation.

Lail said the victim was interviewed at the Glens Falls-based Warren-Washington County Care Center, which provides support services for victims of child abuse or neglect. The victim disclosed information about the sexual assault.

The relationship between Mead and the victim was not disclosed.

Mead was sent to Warren County Jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for July 5.

In a news release, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone thanked Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith and First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin for their hard work toward securing the conviction. Carusone also thanked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which was the lead agency on the case, with assistance from members of the New York State Police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.