Queensbury man accused of violating protection order, resisting arrest
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police he violated an order of protection.

Troopers responded to a domestic incident at a home on Indiana Avenue in Queensbury at about 2:30 a.m. Wayne H. Allen, 46, is accused of physically harassing the victim and violating a court order of protection, police said.

He also allegedly resisted troopers’ attempts to arrest him.

Allen was charged with felony first-degree criminal attempt and misdemeanors of resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

