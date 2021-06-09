Queensbury man accused of violating protection order, resisting arrest

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police he violated an order of protection.
Troopers responded to a domestic incident at a home on Indiana Avenue in Queensbury at about 2:30 a.m. Wayne H. Allen, 46, is accused of physically harassing the victim and violating a court order of protection, police said.
He also allegedly resisted troopers’ attempts to arrest him.
Allen was charged with felony first-degree criminal attempt and misdemeanors of resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
