Queensbury man accused of violating order of protection
WHITEHALL — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police stopped 33-year-old Gary S. Carpenter for a series of traffic infractions on Route 4 in Whitehall at about midnight. When troopers spoke with Carpenter and his passenger, they learned that the passenger had a stay-away order of protection against Carpenter.

Carpenter was arrested and charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

