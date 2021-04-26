Queensbury man accused of violating order of protection

WHITEHALL — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he violated an order of protection.
State police stopped 33-year-old Gary S. Carpenter for a series of traffic infractions on Route 4 in Whitehall at about midnight. When troopers spoke with Carpenter and his passenger, they learned that the passenger had a stay-away order of protection against Carpenter.
Carpenter was arrested and charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
