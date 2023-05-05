QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal from Walmart.

State police responded to the store on April 23 at about 7:22 p.m. for reports of a larceny in progress. The investigation determined that Christopher W. Holcomb II, 28, had entered the store. He was banned from the property in November 2018.

Holcomb had fled the scene but was located a short time later and arrested. He was taken to the state police Queensbury station for processing.

Holcomb was charged with felony third-degree burglary.