Queensbury man accused of sexual contact with a child

QUEENSBURY — A local man was arrested on Thursday after state police said he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

Ricky A. Whiting, 25, was arrested and charged with a felony count of predatory sexual assault against a child, one of the only sex crimes considered a Class A-II felony due to the age of the victim.

Investigators accused Whiting of having sexual contact with a minor he was acquainted with.

He was arrested by state police in Queensbury and held at Warren County Jail after being arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court.