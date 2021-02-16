Queensbury man accused of selling fentanyl

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after police said he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer.
Christopher G. Paeglow, 31, of Elmhurst Drive, was arrested as part of an operation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
Paeglow was charged with felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
