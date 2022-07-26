Queensbury man accused of selling crack

QUEENSBURY — A 61-year-old Queensbury man who has been arrested multiple times in the last year is facing more felony drug charges.

Norman G. Perry, aka “Cowboy,” of Corinth Road, is accused of selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer. The arrest followed a lengthy investigation conducted by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to a news release.

Perry was charged on Monday with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Perry was arraigned in Warren County Court and sent to Warren County Jail. Bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 partially secured bond or $500,000 bond because he has numerous felony charges pending.

Perry was arrested in April after following an incident in which police said he chased another man who had forced his way into Perry’s residence. Perry was carrying a knife and crowbar in his pursuit of the victim, who police say he knew.

Perry was arrested for allegedly having a muzzle loader and a bag containing 0.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine at his residence.

He faced additional charges a few days later after police obtained a search warrant and found 49 grams of crack cocaine.

Perry was also arrested in January for allegedly having drugs and a collapsible baton.

He was also arrested on Oct. 14 and Dec. 2 on other drug charges.

Perry had been released on his own recognizance with no bail set after each of these arrests. Bail was set at $5,000 cash for the April arrest.