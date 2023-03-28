QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Alfred T. Allen, 53, is accused of selling the drug to an undercover officer with the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on multiple occasions, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and returned to Warren County jail, where he was already incarcerated on an unrelated matter.