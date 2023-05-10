QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday after police said he unlawfully entered an apartment with a knife.
On Monday at 12:03 a.m., New York State Police responded to a multi-dwelling residence on Meadowbrook Road in Queensbury for the report of a disturbance. The investigation determined Ian C. Baptiste, 48, who resides at the location, reportedly forcibly entered the victim’s occupied apartment without permission and brandished a knife. According to police, no one was injured during the incident.
Baptiste was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
He was located in his apartment, arrested, processed and then brought to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.
