QUEENSBURY — A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Sunday night.

On Sunday at 9:47 p.m., a Warren County Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Mitsubishi after it was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Veterans Road in the Town of Queensbury, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

According to deputies, the driver Ryan M. Brainard, 38, of Queensbury, had a revoked driver’s license and was found to be intoxicated.

Brainard was arrested on a DWI charge, and while at the sheriff’s office headquarters, he refused to submit to an evidentiary breath test. He was placed in sheriff’s office lockup Sunday night to be arraigned on the charges of DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle and numerous traffic tickets on Monday morning.