Queensbury man accused of assault

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he assaulted another person and fled the scene.

Justin C. Lewis, 30, was arrested after police responded to a call at a Queensbury home at 8:47 p.m. for a report of a dispute resulting in injuries.

The investigation determined Lewis struck the victim, causing injury and also broke other items within the home.

Lewis fled the location before police arrived, but was arrested a short time later.

He was charged with misdemeanors of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Lewis was processed and then taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.