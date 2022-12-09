 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury man accused of assault

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he assaulted another person and fled the scene.

Justin C. Lewis, 30, was arrested after police responded to a call at a Queensbury home at 8:47 p.m. for a report of a dispute resulting in injuries.

The investigation determined Lewis struck the victim, causing injury and also broke other items within the home. 

Lewis fled the location before police arrived, but was arrested a short time later. 

He was charged with misdemeanors of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. 

Lewis was processed and then taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News