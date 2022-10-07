Queensbury man, 65, sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug offenses

QUEENSBURY — A 65-year-old Queensbury man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for selling drugs on multiple occasions.

Norman G. Perry, aka “Cowboy,” was arrested in July after police said he sold crack cocaine to an undercover officer. The arrest followed a lengthy investigation conducted by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Perry also had been arrested in April following an incident in which police said he chased another man who had forced his way into Perry’s residence. Perry was carrying a knife and crowbar in his pursuit of the victim, who police say he knew. He had a muzzle and a bag containing 0.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine at his residence. He faced additional charges a few days later after police obtained a search warrant and found 49 grams of crack cocaine.

Perry also was arrested in January for possessing drugs and a collapsible baton.

Perry had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of all charges.

He also must serve two years of post-release supervision and pay restitution.