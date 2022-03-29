Queensbury driver arrested on DWI after crash

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Sunday in Queensbury and, after an investigation, found that the driver was intoxicated.

Police said 29-year-old Frances E. Forcier crashed her vehicle Sunday at 3:10 p.m. on Peggy Ann Road in Queensbury. There was property damage, police said.

After an investigation, police found that Forcier had been drinking, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

After a chemical test was conducted, the results showed that Forcier had a blood alcohol content of 0.34%, more than four times the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI, and she was arrested, police said.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued several traffic tickets.

Forcier is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.