Queensbury couple charged in domestic incident at mobile home park

QUEENSBURY — A local woman was arrested on Saturday for the second time in a little over a month for damaging property, police reported.
State police responded to a residence in Forest Park mobile home complex at about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.
Police said Josephine M. Sabo, 24, had threatened her 33-year-old boyfriend, Jerry Clark, with a knife and damaged property at the residence. Clark is accused of striking Sabo and also damaging property.
They were both charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child because children were present.
Clark is facing a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge and Sabo was charged with misdemeanor third-degree menacing.
This is the second time in a little over a month that Sabo has been arrested. She was charged in late November with felony criminal mischief after police said she damaged a truck by using a knife to gouge its paint. Police did not say who the victim in that case was.
Sabo is also involved in a dispute with another person who lives in the mobile home park. Richard Lucivero accused Sabo of using racial slurs in reference to him and his family. He spray-painted racial slurs on his trailer to draw attention to the racism he claims he and his family have experienced in the neighborhood.
Sabo has denied using slurs.
Lucivero has been charged with two counts each of felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor making graffiti. His case is still pending in Queensbury Town Court, but proceedings have been suspended because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Lucivero was in the process of being evicted from the home, which formerly belonged to his mother before being sold to the mobile home park owners.
