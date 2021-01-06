Queensbury couple charged in domestic incident at mobile home park

QUEENSBURY — A local woman was arrested on Saturday for the second time in a little over a month for damaging property, police reported.

State police responded to a residence in Forest Park mobile home complex at about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.

Police said Josephine M. Sabo, 24, had threatened her 33-year-old boyfriend, Jerry Clark, with a knife and damaged property at the residence. Clark is accused of striking Sabo and also damaging property.

They were both charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child because children were present.

Clark is facing a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge and Sabo was charged with misdemeanor third-degree menacing.

This is the second time in a little over a month that Sabo has been arrested. She was charged in late November with felony criminal mischief after police said she damaged a truck by using a knife to gouge its paint. Police did not say who the victim in that case was.