Queens man receives 4 1/2 years in prison for heroin, cocaine possession

QUEENSBURY — A Queens man was sentenced to 4½ years in prison for possessing cocaine and heroin during a Glens Falls traffic stop last April.

Wilson was arrested last April 2 after state police said he failed to stop for a red light. He did not provide a license and gave the trooper a false name. The trooper saw marijuana in the vehicle and a search found about 56 grams of cocaine and about 100 bags of marijuana.