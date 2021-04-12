 Skip to main content
Queens man receives 4 1/2 years in prison for heroin, cocaine possession
Queens man receives 4 1/2 years in prison for heroin, cocaine possession

QUEENSBURY — A Queens man was sentenced to 4½ years in prison for possessing cocaine and heroin during a Glens Falls traffic stop last April.

Brandon E. Wilson, 28, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson was arrested last April 2 after state police said he failed to stop for a red light. He did not provide a license and gave the trooper a false name. The trooper saw marijuana in the vehicle and a search found about 56 grams of cocaine and about 100 bags of marijuana.

Wilson also must serve two years of post-release supervision.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

