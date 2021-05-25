Queens man convicted of felony DWI in Warren County's first trial since pandemic

QUEENSBURY — A Queens man was convicted on Tuesday of felony driving while intoxicated and other charges in Warren County Court’s first trial since the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Correa, 38, was arrested on July 4 in the area of Corinth Road in Queensbury after state police saw multiple vehicles swerving to avoid his sedan, which was traveling in reverse. Correa was stopped by police after he made a right turn onto Connecticut Avenue.

Police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Correa failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test.

Correa was charged with felony DWI because he had two previous convictions within the last 10 years.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device since the rental car he was driving did not have one.

A jury also convicted him on the felony DWI, as well as two counts of felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor circumvention of an interlock device, according to a news release from Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone.

Assistant District Attorney Avi Goldstein prosecuted the case. The trial began on May 17 and was presided over by Judge Robert Smith.