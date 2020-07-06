Queens man charged with felony DWI

QUEENSBURY — A Queens man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State Police observed multiple vehicles swerving to avoid a sedan traveling in reverse east on Corinth Road in Queensbury at about 9 p.m.

Troopers then observed the vehicle move forward and make a right-hand turn onto Connecticut Avenue. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, 38-year-old James A. Correa, was interviewed, police said.

Police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle and Correa failed field sobriety tests. He refused to submit to a chemical tests.

Correa was charged with felony DWI because he has two previous convictions within the last 10 years. He also faces a misdemeanor count for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device since the rental car he was driving did not have one.