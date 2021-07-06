 Skip to main content
Putnam man receives 6 months in jail for driving drunk, without a license
QUEENSBURY — A Putnam man has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for driving drunk and without a license.

James P. Harris, 47, was arrested on Nov. 3 after he was stopped by state police on Route 9N in the town of Hague at about 8:20 p.m.

He failed standard field sobriety tests, police said. Harris provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%.

Harris also was sentenced to a total of 5 years of probation and fined $1,500 during sentencing in Warren County Court on June 30. His license was revoked.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

