Putnam man receives 6 months in jail for driving drunk, without a license

QUEENSBURY — A Putnam man has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for driving drunk and without a license.
James P. Harris, 47, was arrested on Nov. 3 after he was stopped by state police on Route 9N in the town of Hague at about 8:20 p.m.
He failed standard field sobriety tests, police said. Harris provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%.
Harris also was sentenced to a total of 5 years of probation and fined $1,500 during sentencing in Warren County Court on June 30. His license was revoked.
