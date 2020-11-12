Putnam man accused of driving drunk

TICONDEROGA — State police arrested a Putnam man on Wednesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas G. Granger, 20, was stopped by police at about 9:40 p.m. in Ticonderoga, according to the state police public information website.
Granger was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.
