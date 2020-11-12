 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Putnam man accused of driving drunk
0 comments

Putnam man accused of driving drunk

{{featured_button_text}}

TICONDEROGA — State police arrested a Putnam man on Wednesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas G. Granger, 20, was stopped by police at about 9:40 p.m. in Ticonderoga, according to the state police public information website.

Granger was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News