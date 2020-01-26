Putnam County man charged with DWI after crash in Chester

CHESTER — A Putnam County man was charged with DWI following a Saturday afternoon single-vehicle crash, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Bird Pond Road at 3:10 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a 2012 Dodge Ram in the ditch and determined Henry M. Monaco III, 55, of Mahopac was the operator.

Sheriff's officers interviewed Monaco and performed field sobriety tests determining he was intoxicated. Monaco was charged with DWI and police said he was found to a have a BAC of 0.13%, which is above the 0.08 threshold for DWI.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Chestertown Court in February.

The arrest was made by Patrol Officer C.J. Gordon assisted by Patrol Officer K.S. Ordway.