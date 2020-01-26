Putnam County man charged with DWI after crash in Chester
0 comments

Putnam County man charged with DWI after crash in Chester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — A Putnam County man was charged with DWI following a Saturday afternoon single-vehicle crash, police said.

Henry M. Monaco III

Monaco

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Bird Pond Road at 3:10 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a 2012 Dodge Ram in the ditch and determined Henry M. Monaco III, 55, of Mahopac was the operator.

Sheriff's officers interviewed Monaco and performed field sobriety tests determining he was intoxicated. Monaco was charged with DWI and police said he was found to a have a BAC of 0.13%, which is above the 0.08 threshold for DWI.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Chestertown Court in February.

The arrest was made by Patrol Officer C.J. Gordon assisted by Patrol Officer K.S. Ordway.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News