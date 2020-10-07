Prosecutors say convicted coalition director owes over $243,000 in restitution, back taxes

QUEENSBURY — The former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition owes about $243,000 in restitution and over $25,000 in back taxes, prosecutors said Tuesday.
David Decker, 70, of Burnt Hills, was sentenced in Warren County Court last month to 8 to 24 years in prison after being convicted in March of grand larceny, scheme to defraud and four charges of offering a false instrument for filing after a four-week trial. He is currently free pending appeal.
The charges stem from a scheme in which police said he stole $250,000 in state and federal grant funding between 2012 and 2016. During the trial, prosecutors said Decker diverted money he received from grants into shell companies that he created and controlled, but did not provide services or materials. He also did not claim the money on his tax forms.
Decker was in charge of the coalition, which was a loose-knit coalition of municipalities and environmental groups dedicated to preserving Lake George.
How much money Decker should pay back was the subject of a two-day restitution hearing that concluded on Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith said Decker owes $135,000 from the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board/U.S. Department of Agriculture; $50,000 to Warren County; $53,610 to the Fund for Lake George and $4,183 from the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.
Decker’s attorney, Karl Sleight, attempted to make the case that Decker did not owe this money. He blamed the state for not reimbursing the funds in a timely manner.
He called Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough to the stand to testify.
Sleight asked the procedures for paying Decker.
Conover said that Decker would receive payment after funding was received from the state. Decker then, in turn, would pay the contractors.
However, Conover said that there was at least one instance where the town paid Decker first before it had received the state money because a contractor Decker had hired had been waiting a long time for payment.
There was a lengthy delay in reimbursement, particularly after an audit of the coalition.
“There was a period there when it slowed right down,” he said.
The delay eventually caused new agreements to include a clause saying contractors will get paid when the coalition is reimbursed by the state of New York, Conover added.
Conover recalled at least one instance where Decker agreed to temporarily forgo his professional services fee so the contractors could be paid first.
Conover said it is very possible that Decker could be owed money — anywhere from $20,000 to as high as $36,000.
The Fund for Lake George sought reimbursement for a boat-washing program, according to Conover. He said the state denied the reimbursement because officials may have believed that funding was provided through another contract.
Conover said Bolton was trying to get reimbursement for costs associated with a 2007 project on Finkle Brook to reduce stormwater runoff.
“It was a project that the Watershed Coalition agreed to pay for that ended up costing more than they anticipated,” he said.
Conover said Warren County agreed to pay $52,000 for the extra costs and the town of Bolton was going to pay it back once it received state funding. However, there was a lengthy delay.
“The Town Board decided to pay the county off to get it off of the books,” he said.
Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George was also owed money for a conference.
Sleight called on Queensbury Supervisor John Strough to testify at the hearing. Strough said he did not understand how the coalition worked and believed others knew more than him.
“I always found it very confusing, very involved dealing with the Department of State and various entities,” he said.
He said he relied on Decker and other officials for guidance.
Sleight played a clip of an August 2016 Queensbury Town Board meeting in which Decker is telling Strough that Queensbury owes $50,000 to the county.
In his closing statement, Sleight accused the prosecution of changing the entities which his client supposedly took money from throughout the trial and the restitution hearing.
Judge John Hall took the matter under advisement and promised to issue a decision within two weeks.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.