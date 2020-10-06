Prosecutors say convicted coalition director owes over $185,000 in restitution, back taxes

The Fund for Lake George sought reimbursement for a boat-washing program, according to Conover. He said the state denied the reimbursement because officials may have believed that funding was provided through another contract.

Conover said Bolton was trying to get reimbursement for costs associated with a 2007 project on Finkle Brook to reduce stormwater runoff.

“It was a project that the Watershed Coalition agreed to pay for that ended up costing more than they anticipated,” he said.

Conover said Warren County agreed to pay $52,000 for the extra costs and the town of Bolton was going to pay it back once it received state funding. However, there was a lengthy delay.

“The Town Board decided to pay the county off to get it off of the books,” he said.

Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George was also owed money for a conference.

Sleight called on Queensbury Supervisor John Strough to testify at the hearing. Strough said he did not understand how the coalition worked and believed others knew more than him.

“I always found it very confusing, very involved dealing with the Department of State and various entities,” he said.