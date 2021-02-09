Prosecutors: Pottersville man tried to get another person to admit to possessing child porn

A Pottersville man is facing a federal obstruction of justice charge after prosecutors say he tried to get another person to admit guilt for alleged child pornography crimes.

Terry Lajeunesse, 49, is accused of mailing letters from the Rensselaer County Jail in September 2020 to persuade another person to admit to possessing the child pornography that Lajeunesse is accused of having, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lajeunesse was charged in October 2019 on a single felony count of possessing child pornography. He was on probation for a 2015 felony conviction for child pornography when a Warren County probation officer discovered the pornography during a check of Lajeunesse’s phone. Lajeunesse is also facing charges out of Warren County Court.

In the letter sent on Sept. 14, Lajeunesse wrote that “Feds play dirty and all they care about is getting a conviction. I need to beat them and am asking for your help,” court documents showed.

Lajeunesse wrote that he wanted to create some reasonable doubt and asked this person to claim that the person used his phone because theirs was broken and the person went to the file sharing site and downloaded some files by accident, documents show.