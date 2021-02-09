Prosecutors: Pottersville man tried to get another person to admit to possessing child porn

A Pottersville man is facing a federal obstruction of justice charge after prosecutors say he tried to get another person to admit guilt for alleged child pornography crimes.
Terry Lajeunesse, 49, is accused of mailing letters from the Rensselaer County Jail in September 2020 to persuade another person to admit to possessing the child pornography that Lajeunesse is accused of having, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Lajeunesse was charged in October 2019 on a single felony count of possessing child pornography. He was on probation for a 2015 felony conviction for child pornography when a Warren County probation officer discovered the pornography during a check of Lajeunesse’s phone. Lajeunesse is also facing charges out of Warren County Court.
In the letter sent on Sept. 14, Lajeunesse wrote that “Feds play dirty and all they care about is getting a conviction. I need to beat them and am asking for your help,” court documents showed.
Lajeunesse wrote that he wanted to create some reasonable doubt and asked this person to claim that the person used his phone because theirs was broken and the person went to the file sharing site and downloaded some files by accident, documents show.
Lajeunesse sent a second letter on Sept. 21 making the same request. Lajeunesse wrote: “I know I’ve made some bad choices but I’m no monster. I don’t deserve a bunch of time in a federal prison. I have to beat them. That’s why I asked for help.”
The person confirmed receiving the letters and the individual said they did not have access to his phone, did not know the password and had never viewed child pornography, according to court documents.
Lajeunesse was arraigned on Monday in U.S. District Court in Albany before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian Hummel.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.
The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon and Thomas Relford, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI.
This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.
