FORT ANN — An Albany woman was charged Saturday in connection with a contraband violation at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock.
Denise Pender, 47, was interviewed after a police dog was alerted to the presence of contraband on her person at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday as she was visiting the medium-security state prison, according to State Police.
Pender was found to be in possession of 49 grams of synthetic marijuana, police said.
She was charged with first-degree promoting dangerous contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a violation.
Pender was taken to Washington County Jail in Fort Edward to await arraignment, according to State Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.