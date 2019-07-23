{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — An Albany woman was charged Saturday in connection with a contraband violation at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock. 

Denise Pender, 47, was interviewed after a police dog was alerted to the presence of contraband on her person at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday as she was visiting the medium-security state prison, according to State Police. 

Pender was found to be in possession of 49 grams of synthetic marijuana, police said.

She was charged with first-degree promoting dangerous contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a violation.

Pender was taken to Washington County Jail in Fort Edward to await arraignment, according to State Police. 

