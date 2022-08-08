Previous felon sentenced to 15 years for strangulation

A Fort Ann man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision for strangulation in the first degree.

Derek J. Webster, 32, who has been incarcerated twice before, pleaded guilty to charges of strangulation on June 23, and was sentenced on July 31.

The incident occurred on Dec. 17, 2021, in Fort Ann, according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan.

Webster was previously arrested for domestic abuse on Dec. 21, 2020. The victim in this case had a stay-away order of protection against Webster. He was then charged with felony aggravated family offense and a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal contempt.

Only 10 days prior to the 2020 incident, Webster was arrested for felony weapons charge when police found him to be in possession of a switchblade during a traffic stop.

Webster had previously served time in 2012 until 2014, and then again in 2017 until 2018.